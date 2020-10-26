MUMBAI — Raahul Jatin, a multifaceted musical talent, has come up with his third single, “Yaadein Aane Lagi,” a ballad sung and composed by him while the lyrics are penned by his father, music director Jatin Pandit. The melodious romantic number features Raahul, and the music production is done by Aditya Dev and Raahul.
US-based actress and model Madison Trunnell features in the song as Raahul’s love interest. The couple is seen romancing in the lush green countryside, a vintage scenic house and in beautiful locales in California. The music video was entirely shot with a very limited crew size and by following all protocols and guidelines pertaining to the ongoing pandemic.
Speaking about the song, Raahul said, “It is a romantic number that I feel would appeal to the youth. It has a very cool vibe. I actually intended to compose another upbeat number, but with the general state of affairs, I believe there is melancholy in the air.”
“The world has slowed down and there is uncertainty. I started with high- octane notes, but I ditched the song because it just did not feel right and I ended up composing a ballad. I got my parents to hear a scratch version of it, my father was very gracious to work on the lyrics and we promptly recorded it.”
Raahul recorded it in Mumbai during the lockdown. Then when he reached the US during the latter half of the pandemic, his producer, Dr. Sandhu, heard the song, and decided to shoot it.
Talking about the shoot, Raahul said, “This is my first video shot outside India. I was a bit apprehensive initially, especially with the ongoing pandemic. However, it all worked out smoothly. We worked with a limited crew and wrapped up the shoot in a record timeframe, given the number of locations we covered.”
“We did not even include a hairstylist and a make-up artiste in the crew to keep the head count as minimum as possible. We were all tested prior to the shoot. It was a fun shoot, we were all in-sync and energized and therefore it was a very fulfilling experience.”
He goes on, “I met Madison for the first time, but it didn’t feel like that. She is so pretty, congenial and easy to work with despite not understanding Hindi. My director, Harper, has done an amazing job. He was operating the camera, lighting and the drone single-handedly. He was like a one-man army. Shooting this single was a memorable experience that I will always cherish and remember.”
The 3.30-minute-long romantic number was shot across San Francisco, Jamestown, Copperopolis, Bay Area and Sonora all in one day with a limited crew size of four people, including the actors. It will be released by Funk Box in association with Jatin Pandit.
Speaking about the lyrics, Jatin Pandit said, “The idea of music has really changed with Raahul’s generation, so I was very surprised when I heard the tune in its raw form. In a strange way it took me back to “Pehla Nasha,” our hit from “Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander” (1992) so I offered to help with the lyrics. The concept, melody and even the idea of a slow soft tune are all Raahul’s. I was tempted to meddle with the music a bit, but I refrained because an original composition is always the best.”
Raahul made his musical debut with “Aankhon Ke Ishaare” released by Zee Music and followed it up with a prayer song “Prabhu Hum Ko Kshama Kar” alongside his father earlier this year.
