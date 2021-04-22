MUMBAI — Raashii Khanna is all set to hit the digital scene with Raj & DK's thriller series, which stars Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi. After juggling a variety of projects, Khanna arrived recently in Goa for the second schedule of its shoot.
The actor wrapped up the shoot of the earlier schedule with much fun and social media fanfare. The cast and crew of the series dotted the social media feed with glimpses of hilarious BTS videos, which thoroughly entertained viewers.
Talking about the Goa shoot, Raashii says, "Shooting for this one-of-a-kind thriller has been an absolute joyride and diving into a fresh schedule is going to be very exciting for me. The experience of being directed by Raj & DK is fantastic and with stars such as Shahid and Vijay, I am always on my toes. I'm headed for the second schedule with my best foot forward."
After having delivered a series of hit films such as "Bengal Tiger" (2015), "Supreme" (2016)," Jai Lava Kusa" (2017), "Tholi Prema" (2018), "Imaikkaa Nodigal" (2018), "Venky Mama" (2019), and "Prati Roju Pandage" (2019), Khanna now looks forward to exciting projects in 2021. Her slate includes "Tughlaq Durbar," "Aranmanai 3," "Methavi," "Bhramam" and "Thank You."
