MUMBAI — Classic investigative whodunits are a complete rarity in Hindi cinema. The genre itself does not lead to box-office friendly sagas because the masses and even most of the multiplex audiences do not like slow, serious entertainment, and such films do not recovery investment anyway.
Very few such films have been made in the last 20 years in particular, and the last truly great ones, “Aitbaar” (1985) with Dimple Kapadia and “Khoj” (1989) with Rishi Kapoor did not go anywhere were made over three decades back. In any case, both were rip-offs from foreign films. The last film in this genre, a complete dud at the b-o., was the well-made but dry “Samrat & Co.” in 2014.
And so, we do not know what would have been its fate, had “Raat Akeli Hai” released in the theaters instead of on Netflix.
As things are, this is a riveting whodunit wherein Raghubeer Singh, an aged rich man (Khalid Tyabji) who owns a ‘haveli’ is murdered on the night he weds his mistress Radha (Radhika Apte). A diligent cop named Jatil Yadav (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) is put in charge of the case. Jatil goes about interrogating every family member, some of whom are hostile to him, and he realizes that every one of them has an obvious aversion to Radha, who stands to be the main beneficiary of the dead man’s assets. A torn bead from a ‘duppatta’ found on the murder scene also seems to show her involvement. Radha herself is indifferent, well aware of her position.
The local MLA, Munna Raja (Aditya Shrivastava) wants the cop to close the case by arresting Radha, but the adroit Jatil realizes that there are wheels within wheels aplenty when there are discrepancies in the family members’ statements. And he discovers that Radha also has a physical liaison with one young family member.
Jatil therefore refuses to relent even when his superior, SSP Lalji Shukla (Tigmanshu Dhulia) coerces him and threatens him with suspension, and when an innocent maid in the mansion, Chunni (Riya Shukla) is murdered ebacsue she “knows something,” his determination reaches new levels. Connecting an old hit-and-run accident and various other links, he arrives at a very sordid tale of a dirty old man. He brings the guilty are brought to book, and by that time, even develops a soft corner for Radha, who is leaving town. Jatil’s mother (Ila Arun), you see, badly wants him to marry and settle down.
The only “flaw” we see with the script is a generic one. Hollywood and the West are used to gritty, placid thrillers of this cadre, but Indian audiences need things spiced up, which is something obviously missing here. At 2: 29 hours, the fairly intricate mystery has limited moments of tension and thrills as it keeps things “real” as such movies do. The dryness may not translate into widespread acceptance, and so, a Netflix release is fortunate.
At this point, we must talk about the 180 degree chasm between two casting directors first helming a film. Honey Trehan makes a skilled start as a filmmaker with this choice of subject and its execution, while just a few days ago, her colleague had made a sorry mess of his first foray into direction. Trehan keeps his shots simple, and yet gets his DOP Pankaj Kumar to lens the film beautifully. His opening shots in the night are fantastic and he keeps the colors and vibrancy in sync with the mood and the backdrop.
Editor A. Sreekar Prasad does a sharp job and Karan Kulkarni’s background score is masterfully done. Rajesh Choudhary and Madhumita Sen do a super job of the sets, haveli or elsewhere, but the less said about curator Sneha Khanwalkar’s songs the better. It is high time composers make songs that lift a film and fit their genre rather than go for over-authenticity for the region and setting. If such was the case, we would never have got songs of the caliber of Madan Mohan’s “Mera Saaya,” Hridaynath Mangeshkar’s “Lekin” or Salil Chowdhury’s “Madhumarti” (three examples among dozens and more) in the past. Correct me if I am wrong.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui is his usual self, and that is precisely what was needed for his simple character. Radhika Apte is good as Radha, and special mention must be made of Riya Shukla as Chunni, Sreedhar Dubey as Nandu, Padmavati Rao as Pramila Singh, Swanand Kirkire as Raghubeer’s brother-in-law and Mukteshwara Ojha as the butcher-cum-tannery foreman.
Go for it if you are a fan of a whodunit and an investigative drama. Otherwise “Raat Akeli Hai” may not be your cup of tea. But for consumers of such “tea,” it is a magnetic watch.
Rating: **** (Almost)
Produced by: Ronnie Screwvala & Abhishek Chaubey
Directed by: Honey Trehan
Written by: Smita Singh
Music: Sneha Khanwalkar
Starring: Nawazuddin Siddique, Radhika Apte, Aditya Srivastava, Padmavati Rao, Nishant Dahiya, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Shreedhar Dubey, Riya Shukla, Shweta Tripathi, Ravi Sah, Ila Arun, Baljinder Kaur, Gyanendra Tripathi, Khalid Tyabji, Abhay Joshi, Swanand Kirkire, Mukteshwara Ojha & others
