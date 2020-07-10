MUMBAI — The first look of Prabhas’ 20th film has been revealed. The film has been titled “Radhe Shyam,” and has Pooja Hegde as his romantic pair. Much like Prabhas’ other movies, this venture directed by Radha Krishna Kumar is also a big- budget project, with major portions shot in international locations, and is said to be an intense love story set primarily in Italy.
Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod, the movie will release in four languages: Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. Earlier this year, Prabhas was shooting for the movie in Georgia and had shared an intriguing still from the location.
The poster, showing Prabhas and Hegde in a romantic pose, is set against the backdrop of Rome. “This is for you, my fans! Hope you like it,” Prabhas wrote as he shared it on Instagram.
The film’s original name was a wonky “Prabhas 20” as it was his 20th film and was to release also in 2020. The film is set in 1970. Prabhas will essay the role of a fortune-teller and Hegde will be seen as a princess. All the other details have been kept under wraps, but the hashtag #RadheShyam is going viral online.
Prabhas will also be seen in a film directed by Nag Ashwin, to be released by the end of 2021. Hegde was last seen in the film “Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo,” a blockbuster, and she also has another movie, “Most Eligible Bachelor” opposite Akhil Akkineni.
