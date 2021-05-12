MUMBAI — It is the biggest film and release since the pandemic began. After a lot of thought, reshooting and negotiations, “Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai” releases multi-platform May 13 as an Eid release for Salman Khan again.
Here are some salient points on the film:
- It is the latest Eid-Salman bonanza. Since 2009, every Eid has had at least one release, beginning with “Wanted” with only two exceptions, in 2013 when he had no release and 2020, when “Radhe” itself was to release. His Eid blockbusters are “Bodyguard,” “Ek Tha Tiger,” “Kick,” “Bajrangi Bhaijaan” (which he also officially produced) and “Sultan.”
- All the films on this day have taken whopping initials but for “Wanted” which slowly became a hit. “Tubelight” ultimately lost on ROI and “Race 3” and “Bharat” are said to have just about recovered costs.
- “Radhe” uses the “Wanted” punch-line, “Jab main koi commitment karta hoon to usske baad main khudd ki bhi nahin sunta (After I commit something, I don’t even listen to myself)” at least once in the film, but Khan insists the film has nothing to do with the earlier Prabhu Dheva-directed film. He says, “Yeh film to “Wanted” ka baap hai (this is a much bigger and better film).”
- A part of the proceeds of the film will go towards funding humble workers from the film industry.
- Khan has stated that they are likely to lose money overall, but that is okay.
- The Rs. 230 crore deal with Zee Studios for a multi-platform release—India’s first—has been now renegotiated to Rs. 190 crore as a theatrical release in India is impossible now. This makes Khan join the superstars (Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh in “’83” to come) who have direct-to-digital releases in India. Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Shah Rukh Khan have had no such release.
- However, the situation overseas is better and Khan’s market has seen to it that the following markets have these screens booked.
Gulf - 350 screens
USA - 200 screens
Australia - 83 screens
UK - 75 screens
New Zealand - 25 screens
- Of the six Gulf territories – UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman and Saudi – it’s just UAE and Saudi that are open at the moment, that too with some Covid restrictions on the occupancy front. The other territories are expected to open up through the Eid weekend in a phased manner. Khan is BIG in the Gulf as well.
- A grand premiere is planned in Dubai today May 12.
- The plotline is about his commitment to a child and it is an anti-drugs movie.
- Sang Hae from Bhutan, Gautam Gulati who was in “Bigg Boss” and Randeep Hooda are the three villains.
- Disha Patani has a strong role in the female lead and this is her second film with Khan after “Bharat.”
- Jacqueline Fernandez makes a song cameo and Jackie Shroff has a key role. Fernandez had worked with Khan in “Kick” earlier.
- Khan’s protégés Sajid-Wajid and Himesh Reshammiya score music along with Devi Sri Prasad.
- Khan has said that content-wise, the film is new but “I am the same old Salman you have been seeing since “Maine Pyar Kiya.””
- In India, the movie will be available on ZeePlex for a payment of Rs. 275.
- Most movies drop on such platforms at 12 midnight. Disney+Hotstar believe in airing the movies from 7.30 p.m., but Zee has taken the decision to screen the film since 12 noon on May 13, India time. Zee hopes to recover at least 40-45 percent of its investments on Eid and over the following weekend.
- The film’s running time is just under two hours.
- This is the first film of Khan that can be watched in his living room, and Khan plans to watch it with his family on Eid.
