MUMBAI — The craze for a Salman Khan film is clearly not limited to ticket counters of movie halls. “Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai” was released on the digital platform May 12 and the servers of the streaming platform ZEE5 crashed as many fans rushed to stream the Prabhu Deva film.
ZEE5 Premium took to social media to share that they thanked the fans of Khan for their immense love. “Thank you for the unprecedented love, will be back soon,” they stated in a tweet. The servers crashed at noon as over 1.25 million people tried to login simultaneously.
In India, it released just in three theaters in some rare areas, so the box-office collection in these simply do not matter. But in a first for an OTT platform, ZEE5’s latest post was that the Salman Khan starrer has created history by clocking 4.2 million views in the first 24 hours. Obviously, in a “Wolf! Wolf!” like scenario, it will be said that Zee has fudged numbers. Detractors (and there are so many) will claim that it is a cover-up for a flop or disaster as most of the critics have given the film 0 to 2 stars. There are also people who despise, dislike or hate Khan who are also spewing venom at the film.
But keeping his promise to fans to entertain them on Eid, Salman Khan ensured that his film was available in theaters in all international markets where cinematic screening was possible.
As the film released in the international markets, its opening figures are being calculated. According to the latest report on Boxofficeindia.com, at the end of its first day, “Radhe” raked in around $600,000, of which around $400,000 was in the Gulf markets. According to the report, “Radhe” performed very poorly in USA, raking in around $40,000, while in Australia, the film is expected to have earned about $50,000.
Figures, though, are expected to increase as the film will see a limited release on Monday in UK, extending to more cinemas by Wednesday.
Leaked pirated versions of the films have also been released, and Khan has implored his fans not to support these—the official Zee package is Rs. 249 (not Rs. 275 as earlier reported) or an alternate Rs 499 that includes an annual subscription to Zee5.
Not surprisingly, the U.A.E/G.C.C market has emerged as the highest-grossing market even though the Covid-19 restrictions limited occupancy to 50 percent in theatres and 30 percent in certain theatrical locations in the Emirates. Despite this, the film managed to collect 1.39 million AED (Rs. 2.77 cr.). Saudi reported a 50 percent occupancy, while the Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman and Qatar theatres were closed and only expected to open May 17.
This opening is not only higher than Salman Khan’s last film “Dabbang 3” (2019) but also higher than the opening-day collection of “Godzilla vs. Kong.”
In U.S.A., the film collected $55,143 (Rs. 40.41 lakh) and depending on the areas, occupancy varied from 25 percent to 90 percent across 134 screens.
The film has also fared well in Australia and New Zealand with collections of $48,706 (Rs. 35.77 lakh) from 66 screens and $8,024 (Rs. 5.89 lakh) from 19 screens respectively. In both these countries, a 100 percent occupancy was reported.
“The overseas business of the film has been rather good,” says bollywoodhungama.com. Currently, “Radhe” continues to fare well, with trade predicting that the business of the film will continue to grow as the weekend progresses. The Australia and New Zealand markets showed an increase from about Rs. 42 lakh to Rs. 65 lakh, a massive increase of about 55 percent by word-of-mouth.
As a clincher, let us take the 1.25 million subscribers who at opening time caused the server to crash. Assuming that each view would be by only ONE person (which is absolutely impossible), in India it would mean a minimum 100 times 1.25 million gross collection at theaters, assuming a below-average minimum Rs. 100 per ticket at that particular moment.
One can safely say that the film would have had a blockbuster theatrical opening.
