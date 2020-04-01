MUMBAI — Radhika Apte, in an interview to the media, has expressed her concerns for daily wage workers in the current lockdown.
“It’s the daily wage and salaried workers we need to worry about currently,” she said. “We are still in a far better condition, where most people have savings. It’s most of the lower Indian population we need to worry about.”
She added, “A lot of people, daily wage workers are losing their dues. There’s only one message I want to give to people: donate, this is the time. It’s really not a lot that needs to be donated, there are so many platforms. Also, please don’t hoard food, there’s no shortage. It’s damaging for others.”
