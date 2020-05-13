MUMBAI — Radhika Apte is employing her time creatively during the lockdown to come up with more scripts.
Apte is popularly hailed as the digital queen and has mastered both films and the digital arena of short films and web series. The actress does not just limit herself to acting, but has also been ventured into film-making and script-writing. She was busy working on her directorial debut, a 30-minute film titled “Sleepwalkers,” with Gulshan Devaiah and Shahana Goswami.
It is produced by Honey Trehan, Abhishek Chaubey and Lalit Sharma. “It all happened suddenly. I was trying to write a short and Lalit, Honey and Abhishek very kindly decided to produce it right away. I am learning a lot in the process,” Apte told Mumbai Mirror recently. The film will make the viewers introspect on their everyday actions and the expectations they have in from Mother Nature, says the actress.
And now the actress is spending 6 to 7 hours writing and researching about the concepts she wants to work on and also planning on how she will execute them. She may not post workout videos, cute photographs or other “conventional” activities but is preferring to be different again—and do something truly creative.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.