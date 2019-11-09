MUMBAI — Radhika Apte has already made several path-breaking moves and movies as an actor across platforms and languages. And she is now venturing into direction now.
The actress is marking her first directorial venture with the short film “Sleepwalkers.” This also marks her being the first mainstream actress from Hindi films to venture into the unexplored space of short films as captain of the ship. The movie will be of 30 minutes’ duration.
Apte has broken new ground ever since she made her first appearance as a kid in the 2005 film “Vaah! Life Ho To Aisi” and her leading role in the 2009 Bengali film “Antaheen.” She has acted, besides Hindi, in Marathi (her mother-tongue), Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films and also in English movies. Theater apart, she has done OTT series on Netflix as well.
