MUMBAI—Radhika Apte has carved a niche for herself in the industry, both on big screen and digital. The actress is now trying her hand at ballet dance and will be seen performing the ballet in one of her upcoming projects.
The actress took to her social media and shared the picture, “1.. 2.. 3.. JUMP #shootlife #dancing #illusion #behindthescenes.” As soon as Apte posted the pictures, the comments section got flooded by fans, like one saying, “Damn, Apte; Fire✨✨✨✨; Stunning; Wah kya art hai 😁, The aesthetics ♥simply beautiful.”
It is a moment of pride and celebration for the actress as two of her films, “Padman” and “AndhaDhun” both featured as winners at the 66th National Film Awards. The actress will now embark on a new venture in the international space, wherein she will be essaying the role of a spy, and fans can’t wait to see what she has to offer in these new roles.
Apte will be next seen in a film with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, for which the actress has already finished the first schedule in Lucknow.
