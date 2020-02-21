MUMBAI — After learning martial arts for her character in “Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota” (2019) and gaining 12 kilos for “Pataakha” (2018), Radhika Madan had to change her body-type from a martial arts exponent to a schoolgirl. The actress thus changed her nutrition and workout regime and actually turned vegan in the process.
Madan, otherwise a foodie, who also believes in staying fit, reveals that she had only a month to get into character. She says, “I was eating red meat for “Pataakha” and had a lot of fat on my body when I went in to audition for “Angrezi Medium.” Dinesh Vijan (producer) and Homi Adajania (director) loved my screen-test. It was their conviction that helped me make up my mind and take up the challenge of getting into shape.”
The actor says that it was tough to follow a strict regime. “I had to look like a 17-year-old college student so I couldn’t gain muscle. I had to show some amount of baby fat. So, I could only do yoga and cardio to look lean.”
“I also decided to turn vegan, and it really helped me get into the skin of the character. I had to follow a strict diet where I couldn’t even eat an extra grape! It was all measured. Apart from that I was working out twice a day, but I feel the hard work has really paid off,” she says.
She adds, “My body language changed completely. I actually thought that I was going back to college. Also, many people don’t believe that food plays an important part in the way you think. I turned vegan and it just makes your mindset completely unadulterated and gives you a better perspective of things,” concludes the actor.
Jio Studios and Prem Vijan present Dinesh Vijan’s “Angrezi Medium,” a Maddock Films production, directed by Homi Adajania, which releases Mar. 13.
