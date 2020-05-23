MUMBAI — Raghuvir Yadav will be next seen after “Panchayat” in Pushpendra Nath Mishra’s directorial film ‘Ghoomketu’ in a never-seen-before avatar. The actor, who has essayed the role of a father, son, brother and a friend in various films has a unique character in the movie.
Yadav plays Ghoomketu’s father, who is a strict dad from a small village in India. Interestingly, the actor will be seen sporting the look of an alien in the film. This can specifically be seen when Ghoomketu starts imagines his father portraying a character in one of his scripts.
Yadav says, “After the whole shoot was done, Pushpendra said that there is one more scene pending, which we would like to shoot in Mumbai. A couple of days after I returned to Mumbai, I got a call for a night shoot. The director said that I needed to get ready, and to get my make-up done. I saw weird and long ears with some wig in the van. During the process, I did not look at myself in the mirror. And let me tell you when I saw myself in the mirror, I could never get that look out of my head!”
Apart from Yadav, the movie stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Ghoomketu, while Anurag Kashyap essays a lazy police office named officer Badlani. The rest of the cast includes Ila Arun as Ghoomketu’s aunt, Swanand Kirkire, Ragini Khanna and others.
Directed and written by Pushpendra Nath Misra and produced by Phantom Films and Sony Pictures Networks (SPN), the film releases today on ZEE5. Interesting that a Sony Network film releases on a ZEE platform instead of SonyLIV!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.