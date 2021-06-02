NEW DELHI – Raima Sen, who mostly stuck to a girl-next-door image in her over two-decade Bollywood career, made heads turn recently posting a few steamy photographs on social media. She said she wasn't thinking about image makeover or the risks that come with it.
"I am not worried about my image just because I shot some photos for Instagram. I think I still get the roles that I deserve, and I have already carved a niche. I don't think I will be typecast," Sen told IANS.
She added: "It's not that I will just be getting bold roles after this. That was not the idea of doing this shoot. The shoot was just -- there is a lockdown and nothing to do, so I thought that let me reinvent my image. Tomorrow, I will probably shoot in Indian wear. I don't think that makes a difference."
Her latest release is the Web series, "The Last Hour," which also stars Karma Takapa, Shahana Goswami, and Sanjay Kapoor, among others.
