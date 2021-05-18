MUMBAI — In the related story on Raj Kapoor and Nargis earlier, we had mentioned that Majrooh Sultanpuri, as a struggling lyricist then, was a trusted friend to her mother, Jaddanbai. Jaddanbai would escort Nargis to all her shoots and when she could not go one day, she requested the writer to accompany her.
The film being made was “Aag” (1948), Raj Kapoor’s debut as a producer and director.
Striking up a conversation with the poet-lyricist on sets, Kapoor whimsically asked him to pen a song for him as well, and Majrooh rose to the occasion and soon, the song “Raat Ko Ji Haaye Chamke Taare” was recorded for the film by composer Ram Ganguly in the voices of Mukesh and Shamshad Begum. Stating that he had written this song informally, Majrooh did not accept any remuneration for the song.
Kapoor become an admirer of Majrooh and was, incidentally, soon the solo lyricist of his “Andaz,” produced and directed by Mehboob Khan, which released in the same year as Kapoor’s “Barsaat” (1949), in which Kapoor introduced Hasrat Jaipuri and Shailendra as lyricists. After this film, Shankar-Jaikishan, that film’s debutant composers, formed an unshakeable combo with the two young writers.
However, Kapoor was observing Majrooh’s rapid progress, and when the latter was arrested for reciting poetry against Jawaharlal Nehru at a meeting organized for mill workers in Mumbai and his left leanings got him in trouble in 1950 (Majrooh wrote that he was similar to another Hitler!), he was concerned about Majrooh’s family’s well-being.
Majrooh was asked to apologize to Nehru, and not only did he refuse to do so, but continued to write against him even in jail.
Knowing that the self-respecting writer would never accept money without reason, Kapoor went to visit him in jail and asked him to write a song for a situation he had devised. He told him, “What made God think of creating this world? What came into his mind to make him do this?”
Majrooh wrote the song within days. The song was “Duniya Bananewale / Kya Tere Man Mein Samayi / Kaahe Ko Duniya Banayi Toone / Kaahe Ko Duniya Banayi (O creator of this world, what came into your mind? Why did you create this world).” Kapoor reportedly paid him Rs. 1000 when the highest sum paid to a lyricist for a song was Rs. 150.
It was in 1966 that this song’s ‘mukhda’ (opening lines) were used in a film—in Majrooh’s friend Shailendra’s own film “Teesri Kasam” starring Kapoor. Hasrat Jaipuri wrote the rest of the song that became a huge hit, as sung by Mukesh for Shankar-Jaikishan.
In 1973, Raj Kapoor signed Majrooh for the lyrics of his production, “Dharam Karam” directed by son Randhir Kapoor with music by R.D. Burman. The film, complete with the Raj Kapoor-enacted hit song “Ek Din Bik Jaayega” was released in 1975. And Majrooh refused payment for the song, stating that Kapoor had already paid him in jail!
This saga of immense mutual respect would thus be incomplete without mentioning that Majrooh thus wrote ALL his songs for Raj Kapoor’s productions without taking any remuneration for them. Outside the RK Films banner, he, however, was barely associated with the actor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.