MUMBAI — In his entire career as a director from 1954 to 1989, Raj Khosla, apart from many hits and successes like “Kala Pani,” “Ek Musafir Ek Haseena,” “Do Badan,” “Mera Saaya,” “Kucche Dhaage,” “Main Tulsi Tere Aangan Ki” and “Dostana” (1980), directed four films that are counted as epics.
These were the 1956 “C.I.D.,” which was the first Hindi film to collect a lakh per territory (the highest ticket rate then was less than Rs. 2!), the 1965 suspense thriller, “Woh Kaun Thi?” the 1969 family drama, “Do Raaste” (which completed 100 weeks in the theatres) and the 1971 dacoit drama, “Mera Gaon Mera Desh.”
The last film was released Jun. 25, 1971 in most parts of the country and did a 50 week (Golden Jubilee) run in many places, outclassing all films of that year in b-o. performance, except the cult “Haathi Mere Saathi.”
“Mera Gaon Mera Desh” (“MGMD”), termed a “curry Western,” was the first significant dacoit film after “Mujhe Jeene Do” and spawned a bevy of such dramas of all (and mostly inferior) hues. Dacoit dramas suddenly became in and the successes and hits that followed in this genre included leading man Dharmendra’s home production “Samadhi” (1972), Khosla’s own and offbeat-in-theme-and-treatment “Kucche Dhaage” as well as “Heera” (1973), “Patthar Aur Payal” and “Khote Sikkey” (more of a cowboy kind of setup, claimed to be a success) both in 1974, “Pratiggya” (1975), “Shanker Shambhu” (1976), “Hatyara” (1977) and “Ganga Ki Saugandh” (1978).
…and then there was “Sholay” (1975), the biggest hit in the history of Indian cinema!
Now, here is where “MGMD” attains special significance. Both the films starred Dharmendra, had lyrics by Anand Bakshi, the all-important production design for such a film (called “Art Direction” in those days) by Ram Yedekar, the sole female singer in Lata Mangeshkar, and the music was on Polydor (now Universal) in a shift by the filmmakers from market-leaders HMV (now Saregama). Dharmendra’s close friend Birbal and the lesser-known Kedarnath Sehgal were also in common as character artistes. Veteran Dinu Indulkar was common to both as the chief make-up artiste.
There was more: “MGMD,” produced by Lekhraj Khosla and Bolu Khosla, remains the original of “Sholay” in other ways as well. While Salim-Javed, the writers of the latter film, admitted that the inspiration for “Sholay” came from “The Seven Samurai” and “The Magnificent Seven,” “MGMD” was conveniently ignored despite having the maximum common points smartly reworked by Salim and Javed.
“Salim-Javed were not squeamish about pilfering, whether from life or the movies,” Anupama Chopra notes in her book, “Sholay: The Making of a Classic” (Penguin India, 2000). “The Hollywood western was the primary inspiration, but they looked closer home as well. “Raj Khosla’s 1971 hit, “Mera Gaon Mera Desh” loomed like a ghost in the background.”
She goes on, “‘Sholay’ might have more fans than “Mera Gaon Mera Desh”… but Khosla’s efforts cannot be sneered at either. Before Gabbar Singh, there was Jabbar Singh, and before Veeru, there was Ajit, a lovable rapscallion with untapped reserves of bravery and moral fiber.”
“MGMD” was inspired by the revolutionary credo of Mahatma Gandhi, “If I have to choose between cowardice and violence, I will choose violence.” As an excerpt from my book “Dharmendra: Not Just A He-Man” (Rupa Publications) states:
“An ex-army major catches a petty thief Ajit (Dharmendra) and hands him over to the police, and he is sentenced to six months in jail. After completing his sentence, Ajit approaches the major for employment and is asked to help out on his farm. Soon, he comes to know of a dacoit (Jabbar Singh, played by Vinod Khanna) and decides to take him on. Gandhiji’s dictum comes in as the entire village is terrified of Jabbar and it was Ajit who persuaded them to unite against the dacoits and exterminate them.”
Dharmendra admitted in the book that “Sholay” owed a lot to “MGMD” despite Salim-Javed not giving it due credit. After hearing the name of Jabbar Singh, the amoral dacoit of this film, it is transparent that “Sholay”’s Gabbar Singh was a derivation. Both films had a village cowering before a ruthless gang of dacoits led by this wholly evil leader. In both films, a coin was tossed—by Dharmendra in the former to make crucial decisions, and by Amitabh Bachchan in the latter, again for the same reason. In “MGMD,” Dharmendra robbed only once, and in the second, bigger movie, both heroes (Amitabh Bachchan being the other one) were small-time thieves.
Finally, the man who reforms Dharmendra in “MGMD” and employs him in his farm is an ex-army major, played by Jayant, who had lost a leg in war, while in “Sholay,” it was an ex-policeman, Sanjeev Kumar, whose arms had been cut off by the dacoit, who employs the two heroes to get Gabbar alive. And Jayant, the major, was the real father of Amjad Khan, who played Gabbar in “Sholay.”
A crucial difference that emerged due to the censor board at the time was that Gabbar was arrested in the end. In the original climax, Gabbar was to be killed, just as Jabbar was in “MGMD.”
In “MGMD” Dharmendra’s romance with the heroine (Asha Parekh, who formed the most successful pairing with him before Hema Malini) attained a comic element when in a scene he comes disguised as a “sadhu” (holy man). In “Sholay,” we see the funny proposal scene involving Hema’s “maasi” (aunt) played by Leela Misra, and Amitabh Bachchan as well.
The climax also had a song-dance. In “MGMD,” the dacoit’s girl, played by Laxmi Chhaya, who actually yearns for the hero who has spurned her, sings the tangy song, “Maar Diya Jaaye Ke Chhod Diya Jaaye (Should we kill you or release you, you tell me),” which turned out to be THE biggest hit of the five hit songs of the film, all sung by Lata Mangeshkar (one song was a duet with Mohammed Rafi). In “Sholay,” the villain kidnaps the hero’s girl and makes her dance on broken glass, stating that her hero will live as long as she dances. The popular song “Jab Tak Hain Jaan (As long as I live, sweetheart, I will dance)” was sung by Mangeshkar again.
Let us now reflect on the point that the films are both talking about the fate and life of the hero as sung by a woman who loves him!
Both films had exceptional background music, with excerpts from the music and dialogues used in the LP records of “MGMD.” “Sholay” had two dialogues LPs released apart from the music album.
But the greatness of “MGMD” was not about how it was the precursor (and “original”) of “Sholay.” It was also Khosla’s first film after “Do Raaste,” released about 19 months earlier, written from a screenplay by G.R. Kamat with dialogues by Akhtar Romani, and the trio delivered a film 180 degree different from that family drama.
In this film, there was a better, larger message: an entire village was gradually motivated by the hero to choose violence over cowardice and fight the terrorizing brigands rather than kowtow before them. This unlike in the latter film wherein a man burning with vendetta hired two people to get the dreaded bandit!
While both Dharmendra and Vinod Khanna were nominated for the Filmfare awards for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor, the film had excellent turns by Jayant, Laxmi Chhaya and the other supporting artistes (Birbal, Dulari, Asit Sen, Sudhir) and a lesser-known contemporary trivia is that Mahesh Bhatt was an assistant to Khosla on the film.
Pratap Sinha’s camerawork and Waman Bhosle’s editing were masterly, as was the action by Ravi Khanna.
Finally, the music by Laxmikant-Pyarelal and the lyrics by Anand Bakshi were topnotch. “Kuch Kehta Hai Yeh Saawan” (reworked in the 1987 “Dacait” by R.D. Burman as “Kis Kaaran Naiyya Doli”), “Sona Lai Jaa Re” (in the “sadhu” sequence) and two more songs filmed on Laxmi Chhaya, “Aaya Aaya Atariya Pe Koi Chor” and “Haaye Sharmaoon Kis Kisko Bataaoon,” were gems by any standards.
The music and background score thus provided the matrix for an earthy action drama whose sequences were as much warm as they were chilling whenever Jabbar came on screen, clad in black kurta and white dhoti, as when he killed off a woman and child without a hint of compunction.
“Mera Gaon Mera Desh” has huge repeat value and can be rightly termed classic cinema. From the 1971 releases, it shared this honor with the diametrically different “Anand” and “Haathi Mere Saathi.”
