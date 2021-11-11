MUMBAI — The 28th edition of the MTV Europe Music Awards has revealed its nominations for Best India Act category and the winner will be announced at Papp László Budapest Sportaréna in Hungary. Indian audiences will be able to watch the ceremony Nov. 15, 8 a.m. IST onwards only on VH1 India.
Canadian pop sensation Justin Bieber leads the nominations with eight nods including nominations in the Best Artiste, Best Song and Best Pop categories. Doja Cat is the second most nominated artiste with five nominations. Ed Sheeran, BTS and Olivia Rodrigo are some of the artistes who have received nods in the major categories.
Raja Kumari, DIVINE, Spitfire, Kaam Bhaari, Ananya Birla, Zephyrtone and Rākhis have been nominated for the Best India Act.
On the nomination, the talented rapper Kaam Bhaari said, “My second nomination at the EMAs in 2 years is truly overwhelming and a golden feather to the cap. Art in any form has the power to connect and heal across borders and nothing could be more fulfilling than my work getting global recognition with the Best India Act category nomination in the MTV European Music Awards.”
“The happiest part of my journey has been that Rap has now evolved in India and Indian rappers are being recognized worldwide, about time! It’s a privilege to be nominated and whatever the outcome is, I’m thrilled for the D-Day and I would love to thank everyone who voted for me and continue to support me in my journey .”
The versatile singer duo Zephyrtone commented, “To get featured in the esteemed MTV European Music Awards as an Indie artiste is like a dream come true and we are beyond fortunate to have secured a nomination in the Best India Act category. Music is something we wanted to create since the start and we both were quite stubborn about it.”
“We have always believed that music should be relatable and that’s what we intend to do while creating every track. Both of us come from a musical background, which adds up to our creativity. We are quite excited for the day and hope that our fans vote for us amidst the glorious nominees.”
Last year, MTV EMA nominated Armaan Malik, Prabh Deep, DIVINE, SIRI, Sez on the Beat and Kaam Bhaari, for their musical numbers and Armaan Malik swept the category clean.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.