MUMBAI — Actor Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, renowned director V.V. Vinayak, and Pen Studios are joining forces for a project that is an official remake of director S.S. Rajamouli’s blockbuster movie, “Chatrapathi.”
The yet-to-be-titled mass action entertainer film was launched in a grand ceremony in Hyderabad with the key team—Bellamkonda Sreenivas, V.V. Vinayak, Dr. Jayantilal Gada and a few special guests, including Rajamouli and Sukumar gracing it. Rajamouli sounded the clapboard for the “muhurtham shot,” while Rama Rajamouli switched on the camera and producer A.M. Ratnam directed the “muhurtham” shot.
A grand set is constructed in the same location of Rangasthalam village set and the film’s lengthy schedule commenced July 19.
Dhaval Jayantilal Gada, director at Pen Studios, said, “We are tremendously excited and thrilled, as this is one of our grand projects along with talented actor Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas and renowned director V.V. Vinayak. We are confident that this collaboration will be loved by the audience and will make history in Indian cinema.”
After proving his mettle as one of the most happening stars, Sreenivas is all set to make his entry in Hindi cinema with this mega-budget venture. He will be stepping into the shoes of Prabhas. V.V. Vinayak, who has numerous blockbusters to his credit in Telugu, is also making his debut in Hindi with this project. Vijayendra Prasad has written the film.
Sahil Vaid, Amit Nair, Rajendra Gupta, Shivam Patil, Swapnil, Ashish Singh, Mohammad Monajir, Auroshika Dey, Vedika, Jason and others will be in the supporting cast.
