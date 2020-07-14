MUMBAI — Rajesh Roshan is over 120 films old. His first film was “Kunwara Baap” way back in 1974, was a strong competition to the reigning Laxmikant-Pyarelal, R.D. Burman and Kalyanji-Anandji then. The son of legendary composer Roshan and brother to Rakesh Roshan, he was the whiz behind scores as evergreen as “Julie,” “Doosara Aadmi,” “Khatta Meetha,” “Des Pardes,” “Mr. Natwarlal,” “Yaarana,” “Kaamchor, “ “Khudgarz,” “Karan Arjun” and “Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai.”
As he never believed in indiscriminate quantity, Roshan was unhappy with the market scenario after the 2000s and decided to concentrate on his brother’s productions, especially after nephew Hrithik Roshan became a super-star. Vikram Bhatt’s “Aetbaar” (2004), ghost-produced by late actor Sujit Kumar, was his last outside film, after which he restricted his work to his brother’s banner through “Krrish,” “Krazzy 4,” “Kites,” “Krrish 3” and “Kaabil.” He is now working on “Krrish 4.”
Some years ago, a Saawan Kumar film was to be done by him, which never took off. Well after “Aetbaar,” a whizkid director of comedies had also approached him for a movie for which he wanted all songs in a week, which Roshan refused.
But now, at last, he has signed his first outside film in 16 years—Vivek Oberoi’s co-production “Iti—Can You Solve Your Own Murder?” directed by Vishal Mishra.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.