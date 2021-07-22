MUMBAI — FNP Media’s short film “Almariyaan” is out. Directed by Jiya Bhardwaj, the film features Rajesh Sharma, Supriya Shukla and Pranav Sachdev and is based on a middle-class family.
The redoubtable Sharma, an actor who is no less than a chameleon, and whose best work includes “Chillar Party,” “Tanu Weds Manu Returns,” “Bajrangi Bhaijaan,” “Special 26” and “The Dirty Picture,” plays the father in the film.
Says he, “When we use the word ‘Almariyaan,’ in an almari (cupboard) there are lots of shelves. We use them to keep different stuffs, similarly in our minds we also have a cupboard with shelves and we keep our feelings in them. I feel the title was perfect for the film. I was intrigued by the title, but I had some idea what it will be about.”
The movie revolves around a family where the parents drop hints to their son that they are aware that he is gay and have absolutely no problem with that. The actor stressed that this movie also points out the lack of communication between parents and kids these days.
Says Sharma, “In today’s times’ parents are busy with their work, their lifestyle is such that both husband and wife need to work. Kids feel neglected and can’t speak about their needs to their parents, so they share it with their friends. That’s why their friends become more important to them than their parents. But friends can’t always give them the right advice. It’s only parents who can guide them properly. I feel parents today should interact more with their children.”
Sharma also spoke about the LGBTQ community and said that though it will take some time, people have slowly started to accept and acknowledge them. “There was a time in the ‘80s and ‘90s when girls in villages were not allowed to wear pants and tops. They could only wear salwar-kameez or sarees. But now, when I travel for work, I see girls in a village also wearing jeans and tops and this has been accepted by their families and society. So I feel that society will accept the LGBTQ community too in the same way.”
Shukla played Sharma’s wife, and Sachdev essays the role of his son. This is the third time Shukla and Sharma have worked together, and he feels that working with an actor again definitely helps in bringing out the chemistry on-screen. He said, “When you are working together, you start to understand the person a little bit more. I’m not saying that you completely know the person but you do understand a little bit and there’s this comfort zone which gets created.”
