MUMBAI—After breaking many records at the Indian box-office, Akshay Kumar’s and Rajinikanth’s “2.0” is set to have a hopefully great run at the China box-office. The science-fiction magnum opus directed by Shankar has been released in 48,000 screens across China. The pre-sales of tickets in China started on a great note and earned over INR 3.41 crore.
Produced at an estimated budget of Rs. 550 crore, “2.0” is the most expensive Indian movie till date. Rajnikanth, playing a double role of Dr. Vaseegaran and Chitti the robot, has been handed the task of warding off the supernatural powers of Pakshirajan, played by Kumar.
Kumar took to his Twitter page to share the news of the film’s release in China and retweeted Lyca Productions’ post: “#2Point0InChinaFromToday. Star Alliance is our distributor for #2Point0 in Mainland China. @2Point0movie releasing in a record number of 48000 – 3D screens in China Today.”
The film did well in its Hindi version as well, becoming the ninth consecutive Akshay Kumar lead film since 2016 to enter the 100 crore club.
