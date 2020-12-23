HYDERABAD — The shoot of the upcoming Rajinikanth-starrer “Annaatthe” has been postponed after four crew members tested positive for Covid-19, the makers announced Dec. 23.
"Announcement: During routine testing at #Annaathe shoot 4 crew members have tested positive for Covid19. Superstar
@rajinikanth and other crew members have tested negative. To ensure utmost safety #Annaatthe shooting has been postponed," read a tweet posted by Sun Pictures.
On Dec. 14, a picture was posted by Sun Pictures that showed Rajinikanth at the shoot of “Annaatthe.” He was seen sitting on a chair with his mask on.
“Annaatthe” is a Tamil action film written and directed by Siva, and produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner Sun Pictures. The film stars Rajinikanth with Meena, Khushbu, Keerthy Suresh, Nayanthara, Prakash Raj and Jackie Shroff.
The musical score for the film is being composed by D. Imman. Vetri is in charge of cinematography while the film is being edited by Ruben.
On May 2020, Sun Pictures announced that “Annaatthe” is scheduled to release on Pongal. However, the film was subsequently postponed owing to delays following the Covid outbreak.
Tamil superstar Rajinikanth recently celebrated his 70th birthday. He has also announced his entry in politics.
