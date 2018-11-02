MUMBAI—Rajiv Kapoor, 56, who acted in only a few films between 1983 and 1990, unlike the long careers of brothers Randhir and Rishi Kapoor, will make a comeback with Ashutosh Gowariker’s new project, co-directed by Mridul Toolsidas, director of the 2005 film, “Missed Call.” The filmmaker has worked with Gowariker as dialogues writer for his TV show “Everest.”
The film is a father-son story revolving around a sport. Rajiv, the youngest son of Raj Kapoor, made his debut in the year 1983 with Rajiv Mehra’s “Ek Jaan Hain Hum.” His only hit was Raj Kapoor’s “Ram Teri Ganga Maili” (1985) and his last film as actor was “Zimmedaar” in 1990. With brothers Randhir and Rishi Kapoor, he then co-produced “Prem Granth” (1996) that he also directed and edited, and “Aa Ab Laut Chalen” (1999), which was edited by him as well.
Gowariker had earlier brought back Shatrughan Sinha’s wife Punam Sinha in “Jodhaa Akbar” after a gap of 35 years.
