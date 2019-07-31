MUMBAI— The shoot of the rom-com, Rajkumar Santoshi’s “Badboy,” starring Mithun Chakraborty son Namashi and producer Sajid Qureshi’s daughter Amrin, is complete in just 60 days. Both Namashi and Amrin will be making their debuts with this movie.
The film was shot in Bangalore and Mumbai. The makers have now planned to shoot few songs in abroad over the upcoming days.
Producer Qureshi said, "It was a very challenging shoot, but Rajkumar-ji completed the shoot in just 60 days, much ahead of the expected schedule. We just have to shoot the songs now, and we will be ready to start post-production.”
“Badboy” is produced by Inbox Pictures and will be on the lines of Santoshi’s previous films “Phata Poster Nikhla Hero” and “Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani” as this genre appeals to younger audiences. Himesh Reshammiya scores music.
