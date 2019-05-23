MUMBAI—Rajkumar Santoshi has kicked off shooting for his directorial venture “Badboy” in Bangalore. “Badboy” is a rom-com starring fresh new faces, actor Mithun Chakraborty's son Namashi (who looks like a fair version of the young Mithun) and producer Sajid Qureshi’s daughter Amrin Qureshi.
Both Namashi and Amrin have been prepping for their debuts. “Rajkumar had several rounds of auditions before deciding on them and thereafter put both of them through some acting workshops,” said Qureshi.
The film will be shot in Bangalore and Mumbai over the next 65 days. The makers have also planned to shoot few songs abroad. Produced by Inbox Pictures, it will be on the lines of Santoshi’s previous films “Phata Poster Nikkla Hero” and “Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani.”
(0) comments
