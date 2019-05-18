MUMBAI—Rajkumar Santoshi presents his quirky romantic comedy “Badboy,” which goes on floors May 18, and will be produced by Sajid Qureshi of Inbox Pictures
Versatility is Rajkumar Santoshi's middle name. From his hard-hitting action debut “Ghayal”almost three decades ago to the iconic cult comedy “Andaz Apna Apna,” “Damini,” “The Legend Of Bhagat Singh,” “Khakee” and more, Santoshi has time and again tried his expertise at varied films and established his expertise at rom-com with fresh stories such as “Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani.”
Said Santoshi, “I have explored many genres in the arena of filmmaking. One of my favorites is a romantic comedy. We have come up with an interesting and quirky story and hope to give audiences an exciting entertainer.”
The film goes on floors May 18 and will feature debutants, who have been kept under wraps.
