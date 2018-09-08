MUMBAI— He’s happy with his eight-year journey. His latest film “Stree” is well on the way to the 100 crore mark, and he’s super-elated. Enough, actually, for Rajkummar Rao to throw a party for friends and associates.
So how does it feel to be a star now? “I am happy that I am recognized more,” he replied candidly. “Maybe I look better now, wear better clothes. But that’s about it; it does not add pressure or change my performances. I want to get films, do my homework on the character, shoot – to do everything that I love to do. I want to be a people’s person, interact with them and have fun. While doing all these things, I do not know how to feel like a star!”
Destiny ordained that his first horror comedy and second horror film (after “Ragini MMS”) would catapult him to stardom. But his humility is intact, and Rao is matter-of-fact about it. “I have never done anything to make me really fly. I am just an actor. I wanted to be on for myself as I love to act. I have no reason to be proud or brag. I am doing my job like you are, and I aspire to be myself as I cannot fake it,” he declared when I wondered aloud why he does not have attitude and remains grounded.
He went on, “I found the idea of ‘Stree’ very unique. I really liked Raj and DK (Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK) – their writing has so much quirkiness. When I read the script, I was blown away. I thought, ‘What an idea!’ I was very excited about the story, and that's the reason I wanted to explore this. And it’s a very unique genre, and not many people have tried it. I knew I had to do the film. But that is the best and fun part of being in this industry – you do not know what happens on Friday!”
A delighted Rao added, “I was very sure that we are making a good film. I knew that people would like it, there will be a strong word-of-mouth, but the way people are reacting, it is overwhelming! I can’t describe in words the way people were cheering – it was as if I was in a stadium watching a cricket match. People were whistling, clapping, and we make films for this audience. So when they react in this way, nothing feels happier than that. ‘Vicky, please!’ is a line that has become so popular. I think good content will always find its audience.”
How was the working experience on “Stree?” “Oh, it was like a family holiday. We would play cricket, ‘kho-kho’ and kabaddi all day long, watch a few movies and have a ball. It was like spending summer vacation in my mamaji’s house! The biggest credit for this goes to Amar Kaushik – he is such a wonderful director and person. I would even say his energy kept us alive!”
Shraddha spoke of paranormal experiences for the lightman, who fell from a height and insisted someone had pushed him. Why do such stories happen only on shoots of horror movies? “This time, it was true. I have no clue about other films. When we were in Bhopal, the locals had told us about some classic haunted places. They had told us to stick together at night, not to wear perfumes or for girls to leave their hair open! And we would be shooting in the middle of the night!
His shift to lighter movies, after intense stuff like “Shahid,” “Aligarh” and “Newton,” is partly, of course, due to their response to Pritam Vidrohi, his character last year in “Bareilly Ki Barfi.” “I got the script, liked it and did it. But the response got me thinking. I always like to explore new genres, and I thought of exploring this side of me as well,” Rao said.
“Stree” happened to release on his birthday, Aug. 31. “This was the best birthday gift, as it was my childhood dream to become an actor,” he smiled. “It was my mother who would hold parties for my big day then. Now, I do not really treat the day as special!”
Rao is happy that he has got to work with some of the finest directors in the industry since his debut in “Love Sex Aur Dhokha” in 2010. 2017 and 2018 have been quite prolific for him, and 2019 will be “Alright,” he feels, although he has several films coming, like “Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aesa Laga,” Mental Hai Kya” and the next film he is shooting for – “Made In China.”
Coming up later are the sequel to “Stree” (Vijan has also said that a trilogy is on the cards!), “Imli,” an ensemble cast film with Anurag Basu and a film that stars girlfriend Patralekhaa. Of his busy phase, he says that it is fine, as long as it is not damaging to his health. “I was looking for work for two years before my debut. I was advised to go to parties and do networking, but I thought I would rather act! ‘Good morning!’, ‘Hey! What’s up!’ – Those are things I still cannot do!”
By the same token, he agrees with “Aligarh” and “Love Sonia” co-star Manoj Bajpayee that things have changed over the last few years for Hindi cinema. “Manoj-sir told me that if I had come in his time, mujhe bahut papad belne padte (I would have to struggle really)! I agree. But today, people are writing real characters, experimenting and making every kind of stories. Lines are blurring, and we have to thank the audience for accepting wonderful new stories.”
About his choices, he maintained, “I am impulsive, like Vicky in ‘Stree’ sounded so much fun.” He also said that he would love to do regional films if something good is offered. “I would, of course, have to work extra hard to learn the lines because I would prefer to say them myself.”
Does his success put any pressure on him? Today, the general feeling is that if a film has Rao, it must be extraordinary. “I have no such pressure; I listen to my heart. A film should excite me. The audience should like me and my sincerity because that is all I can have in my control.”
How was the Anil Kapoor experience in both “Fanney Khan” and “Ek Ladki Ko…”, we want to know. “It was jhakaas!” he laughed. “Anil-sir is so much fun. There is so much to learn from him as he is a school in himself. You just have to see his commitment to work, his discipline, passion and energy!”
He denied, however, being intimidated in the presence of big stars like Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. “In front of the camera, I am only the character. So even my co-actors become the characters they are doing,” he reasoned.
How did he get along with Shraddha Kapoor, his “Stree” co-star? “She’s a chilled-out and very hardworking actress,” he said. “She took on a different look and voice for ‘Stree,’ and I must say that she is a daring actress.”
Would he like to evolve into a filmmaker? “About direction, I am not sure. But I would like to turn producer sometime, to make stories I want to tell,” he replied. And would he like to do a full-on commercial film? “Of course, why not, if the audience wants to watch me in them?” he asked.
Does he find it difficult to turn down films? “I am usually honest, and they understand that I am not as excited as they are about their film when I say ‘No’ to a film. So far, everyone has taken it nicely,” he smiled. “I hope that continues as it is nothing personal. Of course, there are films I cannot do only because I have no dates for them.”
What do success and failure mean to him? “Failure teaches you what success cannot!” he said. “And success is saying ‘Yes’ when you want to say it, and ‘No’ when you want to! Look, I have always believed that if you know what you are doing or want to do, and you believe in it, it happens!”
