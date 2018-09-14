NEW DELHI—Actor Rajkummar Rao, who is set to share screen space with Kangana Ranaut in the upcoming films "Mental Hai Kya" and "Imli," says that he and the actress became more comfortable over the years.
Rao and Ranaut have also worked together in the 2013 film "Queen."
Asked how the bond has evolved between the two actors, Rao told IANS: "We have become way more comfortable with each other than we were earlier because (that time) I did not know her and she did not know me.
"But now it's been about three-four years; we kept meeting in between at different events and parties. So, the comfort level is definitely there."
"Mental Hai Kya" is slated to release on Feb. 22, 2019. It is written by Kanika Dhillon and helmed by National award-winning director Prakash Kovelmudi, who has helmed south Indian films like "Anaganaga O Dheerudu" and "Size Zero."
"Imli" is touted to be a love story which deals with relationships on a very human level. The shooting will begin in November.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.