MUMBAI — The Telugu super-hit film “HIT,” will now reach a wider audience with a Hindi remake. The action thriller that doubles up as a cop drama will star Rajkummar Rao.
“HIT” stands for Homicide Intervention Team and tells the story of a cop who is on the trail of a missing woman. Director Dr. Sailesh Kolanu, who garnered accolades for this cop thriller, will be helming the project in Hindi as well.
Talking about getting Rao on board, Dr. Kolanu said, “The first case of “HIT” tells the story of a police officer who is constantly fighting a battle with his past and his present. So it’s a troubled character. I wanted to cast someone who can bring that darkness to the role and still make the audience root for him with a matured performance.”
“I felt Rajkummar can evoke that kind of response. I have been following Rajkummar’s work since “Shaitan.” He is a terrific actor and has managed to surprise us every time with his performances. I am really excited to be working with Rajkummar Rao and Dil Raju sir on this project.”
Elated, Rao says, “When I watched “HIT,” I instantly connected with it. It’s an engaging story, relevant in today’s environment. As an actor, I am always on the lookout to play characters I haven’t explored.”
“HIT” is planned as a massive investigation franchise down south and Dr. Kolanu is keen to do that in Hindi as well. He said, “I see a potential to be a successful franchise in Hindi too. I feel the premise of “HIT” is very global. Of course, I will be making very changes to suit the sensibilities of audience all over India. The idea is to create a realistic world of crime and investigation, put a bunch of beautifully flawed and grey characters in that world, andnd then let multiple stories unfold within that world.”
Producer Dil Raju, who is also remaking “Jersey” in Hindi with Shahid Kapoor, will be backing this venture along with Kuldeep Rathore. The film is now in pre-production and will go on floors in 2021. More details will be announced soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.