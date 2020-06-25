MUMBAI — Doctors, medical staff, police and all the front-line workers are working tirelessly helping us fight the deadly virus. As a tribute to their hard work during these testing times, Rajniesh Duggall, Krushna Abhishek, Urvashi Dholakia, Mugdha Godse, Raju Srivastava and others have come together for a special song, “Jai Hind Jai Bharat” as an ode to the frontline warriors.
The song evokes the pride and immense gratitude all the citizens of India have for all their hard work and selflessness. Duggall wrote, “This is for all the frontline warriors who have been fighting for us every day, risking their lives and guarding us fearlessly. We salute you! Jai Hind, Jai Bharat.”
The song is produced and directed by Sonu Vijan and composed by Dhruv Dhalla, sung by Aabhik Ghosh and Kanchhan Srivas and is penned by Secret Yash.
Watch here: https://www.instagram.com/tv/CB09_CbFZcF/?igshid=a0j5l9h7w4z4
