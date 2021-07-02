MUMBAI — Director Apoorva Vyas will start three projects featuring Rajpal Yadav, and the unveiling ceremony of the posters of all three projects was held June 30 in Mumbai. Rajpal Yadav, Hemant Pandey and Seema Pandey were present.
Two feature films, “Father on Sale” and “Krazy King” and one Web series, “The Code in Hungary,” will roll successively, and all three will be shot abroad.
The spy drama, “The Code In Hungary,” featuring Rajpal Yadav and Seema Pandey as Interpol officers, is a Web series in Hinglish and it is to be produced under the banner of Signature Cinema Makers in association with Rangaura Films and is being presented by Tarsem Singh. Apoorva Vyas and Sameer are the producers and Eugene D'Souza and Ashok Behl are the cinematographers. The eighth episode series will be majorly shot at Hungary, and Pixel Films of Hungary has joined hands to co-produce this Web series.
“Father On Sale” is an emotional family drama and Yadav, Hemant Pandey, Manoj Pahwa and Tanya Desai to act in it under the direction of Vyas. With the same credits in production and cinematography, this film will be shot in U.K. and around 18 artistes from the U.K. will act in it and British Indian producer Kay Aujla is also one of the producers.
The second film, “Krazy King,” to be presented by Indian American Tarsem Singh and produced under the banners of Signature Cinema Makers and Rangaura Films by Apoorva Vyas and Sameer, will be a tribute to the great comedian Charlie Chaplin and it will be again directed by Apoorva Vyas. Rajpal Yadav will play the title role and the film will also feature many Hollywood artistes, including Morgan Freeman and Martin Sheen.
This Indo-U.S. collaboration will be shot in the U.S. and the cinematographers are Charlie Wuppermann and Ashok Behl.
Speaking on this occasion, Vyas said, “As a director, I am thrilled to have three big projects and it’s a challenging job to present Rajpal Yadav in different shades in all three.”
Yadav said, “I have done around 200 films in 24 years, and never repeated myself. After ‘Jungle,’ I was offered 50 films with similar roles of ‘Jungle,’ but I refused all. When Apoorva offered me these three projects, the first thing that appealed to me was the variations in all three projects, so I said yes to all three.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.