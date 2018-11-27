MUMBAI—After “Prem Ratan Dhan Payo” in 2015, Rajshri Productions has announced its next production venture, “Hum Chaar - Friends Bhi Family Hain.”
Known for traditional and family values in their films, Rajshri Productions recently revealed a poster wherein four characters were seen dabbing and hiding their faces and later, a trail of posters with character faces were introduced.
Helmed by Abhishek Dixit, the movie launches four fresh faces – Prit Kamani, Anshuman Malhotra, Simran Sharma and Tushar Pandey. Slated for an early 2019 release, this is the banner’s 58th production in 56 years. “Hum Chaar” primarily explores the idea that in today’s day and time when joint families are rarely seen, friends become family too.
Producer Sooraj Barjatya said, “Ever since Rajshri opened its doors, we have been home to many newcomers. We’ve taken pride in being the first platform for many actors, directors, music composers, singers, and technicians. We at Rajshri take pride in introducing four more new faces.”
Director Abhishek Dixit said, “From the script stage itself we were pretty clear that we would cast new faces in this film. It was an extremely critical and tiring process but totally worth the effort. In any film, the story primarily reaches its audiences through the actors, and therefore it’s imperative that the actor should be believable and embody the character he or she is playing.”
Rajshri Productions’ most famous films include “Dosti,” “Jeevan Mrityu,” “Uphaar,” “Chitchor,” “Arth,” “Maine Pyar Kiya” and “Hum Aapke Hain Koun!...” and their most famous discoveries include Raakhee, Madhuri Dixit, Anupam Kher, and Salman Khan.
