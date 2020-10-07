MUMBAI — Popular Gujarati singer Rakesh Barot will create magic this festive season with his Garba track "Kum Kum Pagle." Rekindling the spirit of devoutness, this song is set to enthrall the hearts of devotees and add to the spiritual fervor this Navaratri.
Says Barot, “To mark the auspicious occasion of Navaratri, I have done something new this time and created a special Garba song with a lot of love and faith. I hope my latest creation, curated with utmost reverence, fills your festivities with joy and spirituality. Don’t forget to check out "Kum Kum Pagle."”
The song is indeed intensely melodious and has the perfect devotional tenor sans gimmicks. This is totally rare of late as music does not get due respect.
