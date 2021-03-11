MUMBAI — Amazon Prime Video announced the direct-to-service global premiere of the inspirational sports drama, “Toofaan.” Produced by Excel Entertainment in association with ROMP Pictures, it stars Farhan Akhtar as a boxer, with co-stars Mrunal Thakur, Paresh Rawal, Supriya Pathak Kapur and Hussain Dalal.
“Toofaan” is directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Prime members across 240 countries and territories can stream it exclusively on Amazon Prime Video starting May 21.
Vijay Subramaniam, director and head, content, Amazon Prime Video said, “Excel Entertainment has been an integral part of our India journey and we treasure a long-standing relationship with them. This marks another exciting chapter for us together. It is one more step in our continuous commitment to bringing quality entertainment to our customers and another excellent addition to our direct-to-service film selection.”
“The film is an engaging and inspiring tale of the power of perseverance and following ones’ passions against all odds. With Rakeysh’s flair for narrating stories with a unique appeal and Farhan’s ability to make every character he plays appear relatable and endearing, we’re sure “Toofaan” has all the makings of the perfect summer blockbuster and will be loved by our consumers across the globe.”
Sharing the excitement, Ritesh Sidhwani, producer, says, “At Excel Entertainment, we always try to tell stories that touch the heart and soul of the audience. We consistently strive to develop new concepts that can entertain and enlighten the viewers. We are presenting this inspirational sports drama that presents the story of a goon from the streets of Dongri, set against the backdrop of boxing, his fall and triumphant comeback against all odds in life.”
On once again collaborating with Akhtar after the success of “Bhaag Milkha Bhaag,” which released 7 years ago, Mehra said, “After working with Farhan, I was certain he would be the perfect protagonist. The best thing about him is that he does not act the part, but lives it completely. This is a story that will motivate and inspire all of us to get out of comfort zones and fight towards achieving our dreams. We cannot wait to present our film to viewers across the globe! ”
