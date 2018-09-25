MUMBAI—Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s new film, “Merey Pyare Prime Minister” is all set to release on Dec. 14. Mehra explored stories rooted in India, never mind if he has made only two successes in 17 years – “Rang De Basanti” and “Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.”
This movie will focus on the open defecation issue and sanitation problems in the country. With two films already made on the subject, the hit “Toilet - Ek Prem Katha” (2017) and the recent arty disaster “Halkaa” (2018), we have no clue how the audience will take to this.
The film is shot at real locations in Mumbai and highlights a mother-son relationship, and their common will is to achieve the impossible. It stars National award-winning actress Anjali Patil, who is playing the role of the mother. The film is also about four young friends just like “Rang De Basanti” was about four friends and sociopolitical issues.
Three years ago, Mehra, with an NGO from Ahmedabad inspired by “Rang De Basanti,” wanted to do bring about change, visited the Gandhi Ashram in Gandhinagar and after seeing the Mahatma’s model toilets had started an initiative to build toilets in municipal schools.
The music of the new film is given by Shankar Ehsaan Loy and lyrics are by Gulzar.
