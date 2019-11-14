MUMBAI — She basks in the encomiums all scribes shower on her for the success of and the excellence of her performance in “De De Pyaar De,” her last Hindi release. “You all made my day!” says Rakul Preet Singh and actually records some of our compliments!
Tell her that the climax was so different from love triangles made in the past, and she nods and says, “Today, such things are bound to happen. After all, my character was not breaking any marriage! So when I was narrated the story, the director (Akiv Ali) told me, ‘Hero tere paas hi aayega (The hero will come to you in the end)’!”
Her film, “Marjaavaan,” releasing Nov. 15, sees her in a role that her writer-director Milap Zaveri stated was “like Rekha in “Muqaddar Ka Sikander” and Tabu in “Jeet” with a bit of the Chandramukhi touch of “Devdas!””
It is not a very long role, she says, but who would miss out of the finer points of such a character whose kind were last seen decades ago? “The nazaakat, adaa (delicate nuances and gestures) and sher-o-shaayari (poetry) were unique for these times. I play a headstrong and fearless prostitute who understands love.”
Rakul notes that while she got the film during “De De Pyaar De,” a special attraction was its total difference from that role, and she knew it would help show her versatility. “I went and observed bargirls for it, especially their body language and the way they sat and so on. But in a mass, almost OTT film like this, it was getting the conviction in that mattered the most. The main challenge for all of us was to look real and not end up hamming!”
But for Rakul, a total outsider, who “came in with nothing connected to this industry, had not grown up on a dose of films and without any training in acting,” it was constantly about finding her own path.
She recounts her journey thus: “I did “Yaariyaan” here because I auditioned for it. Then I got a Telugu film that released four months before it and became a hit. So I signed more and more films there, as there was no one to tell me how to approach work here after “Yaariyan” released and did well.”
“I then got bigger films with bigger stars down South. They put me on a pedestal and gave me so much love. I soon started understanding what I liked in work, and improved as a person and in my craft!”
She notes that she was supposed to do Disha Patani’s role in Neeraj Pandey’s “MS. Dhoni: An Untold Story,” but when the schedules were changed due to Sushant Singh Rajput’s hair-length, she was committed to two films down South. After “Yaariyan” she even completed “Shimla Mirchi,” directed by Ramesh (“Sholay”) Sippy no less, but the film, signed within two months of that film, has been stuck due to legal issues. It was then that she was approached by Neeraj again and asked if she had dates for “Aiyaary,” and she did!
“So I never had a break from Hindi films really, it was all organic, and I ended up doing about 30 films down South in a little more than six years!” she says.
A healthy trait Rakul has is of forgetting her roles after she has got a film and given “my 100 percent honesty” to it. “I have nothing to prove to myself,” she says serenely. “So I do not get butterflies when my films are on release. I am spiritually aligned and crying over a failure or preening over a success are both a waste of time!”
How was her equation with Hema Malini (who played her mother in “Shimla Mirchi”) and Tabu in “De De Pyaar De?” “Hema ma’am was very sweet and supportive,” she replies. “With Tabu too, I got along very well, as we hail from the same area in Hyderabad, have so many common friends and speak Telugu very fluently. She takes time to open up, but once she does, she will always be there for you. I am still in touch with her.”
Sidharth Malhotra, who co-stars with her again in “Marjaavaan” after “Aiyaary,” clicked very well with her even in the first film. “We were in London, and as Neeraj-sir was busy and Manoj Bajpayee-sir would want to relax or sleep, I suggested to Sidharth that as the only youngsters that we should watch movies or work out together. Again, the fact that we are both originally from New Delhi helped!”
How much has “De De Pyaar De” benefited her? “I am sure it must have, as I am getting better scripts, but as a person nothing can change me from what I was during “Yaariyan,” except that I am a more refined version of myself in my work and in the way I talk!” she smiles.
Rakul has now signed four Hindi films, is doing “Indian 2” in Tamil and has one film in Telugu. “All my films will release in the first six months of 2020, and they are performance-oriented roles in big setups. I will always do films down South because they made me who I am when I was a nobody. But I would like to do only solid roles there now, and concentrate here, as I have worked there for over five years.”
