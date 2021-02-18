MUMBAI — Big news for fans as producer Dil Raju collaborates with mega power star Ram Charan and blockbuster director Shankar for the next big ticket untitled film. The film will have a PAN India release in three languages: Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.
The film will be Ram Charan’s next after his much-anticipated film RRR while Shankar has received applause around the globe for his blockbuster movies Gentleman, Shivaji, Anniyan, Robo, I, Robo 2.0, etc.
Talking about this large-scale project, producer Dil Raju shared, “I am extremely happy and elated to collaborate with India’s finest actor- Ram Charan and director Shankar Shanmugam. We are bringing this movie to PAN India audience with a vision of creating cinema that will entertain the masses.”
This will be Ram Charan’s 15th film and a landmark 50th film for Sri Venkateswara creations.
Producer Dil Raju is also backing Jersey starring Shahid Kapoor and cop thriller 'HIT' with Rajkummar Rao with many others in the pipeline.
Directed by Shankar the film is jointly produced by Dil Raju and Shirish Garu under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations for a PAN India release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.