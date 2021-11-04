MUMBAI — The shoot of “RC15,” which is India’s biggest commercial combination that has brought together director Shankar and Ram Charan is progressing as planned.
The team has completed its first schedule of shoot in Pune, Satara and Phalton in style. Adrenaline-pumping special sequences were shot during this schedule. They will be one of the highlights of the movie. The cast and crew are happy with the way the scenes have taken shape.
This film will be a truly grand venture in every sense and fans and audience will be in awe of the magic Ram Charan and Shankar will be unveiling on screen.
Ram Charan is acting in this project after “Acharya” — in which he had shared screen space with his father Chiranjeevi — and “RRR” with NTR Junior, which is directed by S.S. Rajamouli.
It is to be noted that “RC15” is also known as “SVC50,” since this is the 50th venture of Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations. The producer is bankrolling it on a lavish budget, leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the film will be a landmark in Indian cinema.
The pan-Indian project, which is being made in multiple languages, has already triggered a lot of curiosity. It has brought together some top stars including Kiara Advani, Jayaram, Anjali, Sunil, Srikanth and Naveen Chandra.
Music is by Thaman S, lyrics are by Ramjogaya Sastry and Ananth Sreeram and dialogues by Sai Madhav Burra. Tirru is wielding the camera. Anbariv is handling the action choreography. The film is produced by Raju and Shirish and presented by Smt. Anitha.
