MUMBAI—Ram Gopal Varma’s new film, “D Company” will showcase the in-depth journey of Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar in the dreaded organization.
Known for directing thrillers and political crime dramas, Ram Gopal Varma has now come up with a film on the Mumbai-based D Company headed by Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar. Following his previous films “Company,” which released in 2002, and “D,” which released in 2005, RGV has titled the movie “D Company!”
“Company” was based on hearsay knowledge about Dawood Ibrahim and Chhota Rajan. “D Company” is based on information from his direct sources who have been close associates of Dawood Ibrahim, some even from across the border, claims the filmmaker whose last success was 15 years back!
A video to give us a sneak-peek into the D Company was released by RGV across the digital platforms today. The first look has already generated curiosity in the showbiz.
The film will showcase the underworld kingpin as a “visionary in the world of crime whose vision for his company was as innovative as Bill Gates.” Dawood is the primary accused in the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts that caused hundreds of deaths. Along with Dawood, the film will also tell the tales of other gangsters who lived and died under the roof of D-Company.
The film will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada and will be distributed by UFO Moviez India Ltd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.