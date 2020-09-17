MUMBAI — Sony Entertainment Television’s “India’s Best Dancer” is currently the most popular reality show on the small screen. This weekend, the show celebrates ‘Mythological Special’ and extends a warm welcome to veteran actors Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhalia, who played Lord Ram and Sita in the 1987 “Ramayana” produced and directed by Ramanand Sagar.
The veteran actors will share interesting anecdotes from their journey and take the audience down memory lane. Keeping up with the theme, the contestants will be seen in new avatars. The top contestants along with their choreographers will take their performance a notch higher by portraying a story through their unique performances. The viewers will witness their never-seen-before side. Govil and Chikhalia remain the most iconic artistes to have played these roles.
