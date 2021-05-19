MUMBAI — When the intentions are confused, the result is ditto. ‘Ramyug” is proof of this.
Modernization of the narration of an epic should not go to this extent. The modern references, as during Raavan’s last interaction with Ram, are definitely forced in. An epic becomes a re-told clichéd yarn that, in toto, is a yawn!
The plus point (for some of GenY) may be the quick or not-so-quick flashbacks on the rest of the story (of “Ramayan”), as this show begins with Sita being kidnapped by Raavan. The flashbacks are about the Svayamvar, then Queen Kaikeyi’s demand for her son Bharat to be crowned, and King Dasharath’s heart being broken. The Jatayu and Surpanaka stories are also woven in as narratives later rather than when they actually happened in the narrative. This story thus is a non-linear narration.
Even Raavan is shown to have ten heads only once, though they also figure differently in the climax. VFX that is rather tacky, especially in the war sequences, silly film-like ‘dialogues’ for Raavan and even for other characters in Lanka as well as in Ayodhya and among the lead protagonists further pull down the level of the show.
Ram, Lakshman, Dasharath and even Raavan have absolutely contemporary hairstyles and so do Raavan, Vibhishan, Bharat and others. The rishis (holy men) keep cropping up intermittently and the open-air Raavan court looks like an exorbitant version of a “Bahubali” set.
Come to think of it, Kunal Kohli must be having that celluloid epic in mind when he formed the idea of making this (and HIS) version of the “Ramayan” (after umpteen film and TV versions and, of course, stage presentations including the annual “Ramleelas”) with all these concepts and ideas in mind. But he forgot to pay attention to the content—the soul is missing, and thus, so is the warmth and the right ambience. The battle scenes, for example, are ridiculously simplistic. Kohli has made just two good movies in his entire career of 18 years—“Hum Tum” and “Fanaa,” and a passable exercise in the OTT film “Lahore Confidential,” and this show adds to the rule rather than these exceptions.
The dialogues are another sore point, and the free use of Urdu within them another downer. In 2002, Javed Akhtar made sure that Hindi words did not come into the songs he wrote for “Agnivarsha,” a film set in the Hindu B.C. era. Dr. Rahi Masoom Reza, a Muslim, avoided Urdu in B.R. Chopra’s classic “Mahabharat” on TV in the late ‘80s. Why do Hindu writers take things so easy?
The background music (Sandeep Shirodkar) sounds like his regular (and competent in those cases) scores for action movies. The songs (Rahul Sharma) are forgettable, and nothing comes out of the highly publicized tracks by Amitabh Bachchan and a bevy of music ustads. The scale is huge—of production values and sets, the locations (Mauritius) awesome, but it’s all like a fancy shell with little inside.
Finally—the acting: other than Vivan Bhatena as Hanuman, and Shishir Sharma as King Dasharath in a very brief role, no one impresses. Bhatena’s smile and demeanor makes him a very friendly and determined deity who serves Ram loyally and he is impressive in the dramatic and war sequences. Akshay Dogra as Lakshman also impresses in the latter portions (as in pre-Lanka and in Lanka) but, hampered by a bad script and lines, sounds (and looks) like a 21st century criminal or cop in the earlier scenes.
Diganth Manchale as Ram is truly ho-hum. In some scenes, his smile is like a tremendously watered-down version of Roger Moore as Bond, when as Ram, he should have been much more powerful in impact. Aishwarya Ojha’s dialogues are delivered in vintage Sunny Deol—that is, a monotone—style oftener than not. But the weakest casting is of Kabir Duhan Singh as Raavan. He is no menace despite his body language, and in fact, his expressions are a huge letdown in the final scenes, including the ridiculously conceived after-death sequence with Ram.
You can skip this one safely, and considering the expenses borne by the producers, that is indeed an epic tragedy.
Rating: **
Produced by: Ravina Kohli & Niharika Kotwal
Directed by: Kunal Kohli
Written by: Kamlesh Pandey
Music: Rahul Sharma
Starring: Diganth Manchale, Aishwarya Ojha, Akshay Dogra, Vivan Bhatena, Kabir Duhan Singh, Danish Akhtar, Vikram Singh Chauhan, Tisca Chopra, Amit Gaur, Shaan Groverr, Shweta Gulati, Ravi Jhankal, John Kokken, Suparna Marwah, Navdeep Pallapollu, Hemant Pandey, Sanober Pardiwalla, Shishir Sharma, Jatin Sial, Arun Singh, Teena Singh, Anuup Sonii, Dalip Tahil & others
