MUMBAI—Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have come together for the first time in a TV commercial.
In Flipkart's latest campaign "India Ka Fashion Capital," Bhatt reveals Kapoor's everyday fashion to a group of wannabe adults and accepts that nowadays she knows quite a bit about him.
Ranbir Kapoor, in his turn, revealing his fashion statement for the summer says he is more of a white T-shirt, jeans and sneakers person, and likes a pair of cool shades to complete the look.
Anil Goteti, Senior Vice President, Marketing at Flipkart, said in a statement: "Flipkart Fashion today is India's preferred fashion platform, with the latest, trendiest styles, updated daily. We are excited to have partnered, yet again, with some of India's finest actors including Alia and Ranbir, for this campaign.
"We are certain that with our unique proposition to offer Something New Everyday, our consumers will find reasons to visit and interact with our platform daily."
