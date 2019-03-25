Mumbai — Bollywood superstars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt won the best actor awards for their roles in “Sanju” and “Raazi,” respectively, at the 64th Filmfare Awards March 23.
The lovebirds grabbed everyone’s attention at the star-studded event that was graced by Bollywood stars like Sonam Kapoor, Jahnvi Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Sunny Leone, Kajol, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and Karan Johar, among many others.
“Raazi” won five awards, including for the Best Film and Best Director.
After receiving the Best Actress award, Bhatt said, “Meghna for me ‘Raazi’ is you, your blood and sweat. You are my main chick. Vicky without you, the film wouldn’t be complete. Thank you, my mentor Karan, for being my mentor, father and my fashion police. Tonight’s all about love there’s my special one, I love you (Ranbir Kapoor).”
While Meghna Gulzar won the Best Director award for “Raazi,” Gulzar won the Best Lyricist award for the song, “Ae Watan.” Arijit Singh won the Best Singer award for lending his voice to the same song.
Vicky Kaushal won the Best Actor In A Supporting Role for the film, “Sanju.” He also made his debut as a performer on the Filmfare stage and paid a tribute to legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan. His performance was choreographed by Shiamak Davar.
Ranveer Singh won the Critics’ Award for Best Actor for his role in the film, “Padmaavat.” Dedicating the award to his grandmother, Singh said, “I dedicate this award to my nani as it was my nani’s favorite character. One day I called my sister and asked what nani is doing, she said that nani is on terrace doing her favorite thing that is watching ‘Padmavaat.’”
He was present alongside his wife, the gorgeous actress Deepika Padukone.
The film “Badhaai Ho” on the other hand, also won several awards. Neena Gupta bagged the Critics’ Award for Best Actor (Female). Gajraj Rao and Surekha Sikri won Best Actor In A Supporting Role awards. Akshat Ghildial won the Best Dialogue award for the film.
The Ayushmann Khurana starrer Sriram Raghavan’s directorial venture, “Andhadhun” won the Critics’ Award for Best Film.
The Best Debutant award was been given to Sara Ali Khan for “Kedarnath” and Ishaan Khattar for “Beyond The Clouds.”
Khattar said, “I am nervous in between so many huge personalities and thank you all.”
After receiving the award Sara said, “I remember when I used to come to watch Filmfare and I had a dream to come on this stage as an actress.”
Amar Kaushik won the Best Debut Director award for his film, “Stree.”
Hema Malini received the Lifetime Achievement Award for completion of 50 years in the Hindi film industry.
During the award ceremony, the film fraternity paid a tribute to late actress Sridevi.
