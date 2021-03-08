MUMBAI—Not many know that legendary actor Shammi Kapoor, who lived life to the fullest, was down with a kidney failure for long and used to go to the Breach Candy Hospital thrice a week for his treatment. As Kapoor once admitted, he wanted to “live for the four other days of the week. When my wife would call me to enquire where I was, I would be driving off to Lonavla (a hill-station near Mumbai) to have a cup of tea! I loved my driving and I wanted to live it up with kidney disease,” the veteran had famously said.
As World Kidney Day approaches March 11 and a virtual walkathon is currently taking place this week, we learn that Ranbir Kapoor, the grand-nephew of Shammi Kapoor, has also pledged to donate not just his kidney but other organs as well. In an event organized by the Amar Gandhi Foundation, everyone from producer Karan Johar and director Ayan Mukerji to Amitabh Bachchan pledged to donate their kidneys, while Alia Bhatt also supports the cause.
“A real hero is someone who helps everyone else recycle their organs. I have pledged my own organs, and you can too. Visit www.amargandhifoundation.in to register,” said Mukerji. The team posted videos and asked everyone else to do so.
“Pledge and donate my organs, I hope that by me doing this it will make a difference to one person or two persons, and it keeps going forward and it will make a difference, so please do consider pledging your organs,” Kapoor said.
Interestingly Bhatt also said, “It is important to make people aware of the process behind it. I think it is important to come and talk about the health issues and Amar Gandhi Foundation and the organ donation awareness drive. Make people aware of the prospects of their organ donation, alive or post-death.”
Bachchan too announced recently that he wears a green ribbon because he has pledged his organs.
