MUMBAI — Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt will be the first in the industry to resume work, even if for a patchwork shoot for Yash Raj Films’ “Shamshera.” According to reports in mid-day.com, about four days of patchwork is left for the ambitious period drama, as director Karan Malhotra had completed the shooting before the lockdown was announced. Kapoor plays the title-role and Dutt is the antagonist.
Post-production work was done while Malhotra and the team stayed back home. Now Yash Raj Films’ head honcho Aditya Chopra has reportedly decided to film the remaining portion inside YRF Studios with a limited crew, keeping the logistics and safety precautions in mind.
Approval from the film bodies — the Producers’ Guild and the Federation of Western India Cine Employees — is however, still pending. The dates will be finalized after that happens.
