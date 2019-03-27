Ajay Devgn has a lot to look forward
Ajay Devgn is set to do another interesting role – of the Maratha soldier Taanaji Malusare in his next, “Taanaji: The Unsung Hero.” After that, the actor will kick-start the Syed Abdul Rahim biopic directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma. It was recently announced that South actress Keerthy Suresh has been roped in for the Boney Kapoor production. It will go on floors in June this year and plan to wrap up by October.
Rahim was a football coach and manager of the Indian national team from 1950 to 1963. His stint made the country win a gold medal in Asian Games 1962 in Jakarta. To stay true to the events, the makers will be shooting in real locations including Jakarta, Melbourne and Rome, said Kapoor.
Meanwhile, Devgn has a lot to look forward, including Luv Ranjan’s next with Ranbir Kapoor that will also start soon, and the just announced “Bhuj: The Pride of India.”
“Ishq Vishk” to get a sequel
The 2003 Tips hit, “Ishq Vishq,” will soon have a sequel, which is, as of now, in the scripting stage. The hunt for a new director and then the cast will be on after the writing is finalized within two or three months. Rumors that nephew Girish Taurani would feature in it were denied, and Taurani told the portal bollywoodhungama.com that the cast would be decided only after the script was ready. Ever since 2010, the brothers Kumar and Ramesh Taurani have produced films separately under the common banner of Tips Films.
Jacqueline Fernandez in “Sooryavanshi”
Jacqueline Fernandez will play Akshay Kumar’s heroine in “Sooryavanshi” being produced by Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty and directed by Shetty. The cop film has been highly anticipated since it was “introduced” at the tail end of “Simmba.” This time “Simmba” stars Ranveer Singh and Ajay “Singham” Devgn are likely to feature in cameos. And after that, Shetty plans a female cop film to complete his universe of cop films that will have a meeting-point in his action dramas, much like the Marvel series.
Namashi Chakraborty to make his debut
After Mahaakshay, Mithun Chakraborty’s younger son Namashi will make his debut in a forthcoming film. He has started training for all the aspects needed to become an actor, as he always wanted to follow his father’s footsteps. He has also started giving auditions as he does not wish to be launched by his family.
Salman, Shah Rukh and Katrina to promote Urdu
Urdu is one of our most prominent languages, and the Hindi/Hindustani and even some regional languages spoken (Marathi, Punjabi et al) have significant chunks of Urdu words. Hindi films and songs have always been rich and fluent in it. Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif have been roped in to promote the language by the National Council for Promotion of Urdu. They will be doing promotional videos to get more people interested in the language. A report on the portal bollywoodhungama.com also said that the Modi government has given financial aid to the council for this endeavor. The council organizes conferences and workshops at national as well as international levels, publishes Urdu books and run diploma courses in Urdu and Arabic.
A double-role for Ranbir
Yash Raj Films has been under the cloud of late in various ways. The failure of “Thugs of Hindostan,” the under-performing of “Sui Dhaaga: Made In India” and the reported extensive reshoot of “Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar” has undermined its commercial clout. Two big films have been announced, of which the Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff film has just taken off. Meanwhile, the long announced “Shamshera” is still to kick off. The latest about this Karan Malhotra directorial is interesting, however. Ranbir Kapoor will play a dual role for the first time – as a dacoit fighting for Independence and his father.
