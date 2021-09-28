MUMBAI — Ranbir Kapoor turned 39 Sept. 28. To treat his fans on the occasion, Yash Raj Films shared a glimpse of the actor's look from his upcoming film 'Shamshera.’
Without sharing too much, the camera focuses on Ranbir's intense eyes. The actor is flaunting long hair and has a mark on his forehead.
The poster has ‘A legend will rise' and '18th March 2022' written on it.
Ranbir has been paired opposite Vaani Kapoor in this action spectacle. Directed by Karan Malhotra, 'Shamshera' will also have Sanjay Dutt playing the nemesis to Ranbir's character.
The actor will also be seen in upcoming films 'Brahmastra' and 'Animal.’
