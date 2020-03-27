MUMBAI — The country is in an unprecedented lockdown of 21 days, and until absolutely necessary, no one is supposed to venture out. However, despite guidelines and the threat of the deadly virus, many are not following the lockdown, posing a threat of spreading the infection.
Randeep Hooda, who has been actively spreading awareness on the issue for a while now, recently shared a video in Haryanvi, so as to reach out to the people in the interiors of the state, and in his signature style, shared tips on how the time in lockdown could be used productively by everyone in the family, from senior citizens to children.
He even advised the ‘Tau’s’ and the ‘Kaka’s’ (paternal uncles) to skip the Hookah and instead utilize the time to tell children about our history and culture—something with which we are losing touch. He also advised the children to learn from elders, and help women with household chores.
Earlier, Hooda had taken to social media to spread awareness on self-isolation, avoiding hoarding and self-medication, care of pets, feeding strays and addition of zoo upkeep and forest services in essential services. Some of these measures were also taken care of after he highlighted it.
The actor, who will be seen next in the Hollywood film “Extraction,” which also stars Chris Hemsworth, and will play the main antagonist in Salman Khan’s “Radhe.”
