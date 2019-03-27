MUMBAI—Actress Rani Mukerji, who was last seen on the big screen in the 2018 film "Hichki," is back on shoot mode. She has started shooting for the sequel to her 2014 hit film "Mardaani."
Yash Raj Films on March 27 announced that Mukerji is back on "Mardaani 2" sets.
"Rani Mukerji starts shooting for 'Mardaani 2,'" read a post on the official Twitter page of Yash Raj Films.
The post also gave a glimpse of Rani Mukerji's look in the film. She is seen in an intense police officer look, wearing a white shirt paired with black jeans.
"Mardaani" featured Mukerji as a feisty senior inspector, Shivani Shivaji Roy, who took on the kingpin of a child trafficking racket played by actor Tahir Raj Bhasin.
She had earlier said: "Across the globe, people have given it a standing ovation. I think it has hit the right chord with everyone irrespective of the gender. The fact that we have tried to raise an awareness has been conquered. 'Mardaani' is and will always be extremely close to my heart."
The film will be produced by her husband, Aditya Chopra.
