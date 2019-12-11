MUMBAI — She began with a humble film, “Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat,” in 1996. At the preview of her first film and a screening of some songs, no one gave her more than a second glance as Rani Mukerji stood outside the preview theatre in a simple salwar-kameez. After watching the songs and scenes, this reporter went to meet her and said, very honestly, that she would make it big. She was shaken and smiled and thanked me.
Twenty three years later, when her contemporaries and even some juniors have called it a day or have stopped connecting with the audience, Rani Mukerji has, despite marriage (to Aditya Chopra) and motherhood, remained someone who can pull in audiences even without the top heroes she usually worked with, the Khans downwards.
What’s more, she is the only heroine who has a solo and titular franchise to her name—after “Mardaani” in 2016, she is now set to release “Mardaani 2” with her now popular cop act as Shivani Shivaji Roy. Last year, “Hichki” was a hit and made Rs. 250 crore worldwide.
We catch up with an ever-smiling and peppy lady at Yash Raj Films.
Excerpts from an interview:
Q: What explains your long run, in your view?
A: I consciously try and choose films and roles of varied kinds, so that people are not bored of watching me on screen. There should always be something new from me and I have worked towards that. At every stage the way I have reacted to characters is because of my headspace at the time. So “Mardaani” came soon after marriage and “Hichki” soon after I became a mother.
With the former, it was my response as an actor, and that of the team’s—writer Gopi Puthran, who has also directed “Mardaani 2,” my husband and producer Aditya Chopra and director Pradeep Sarkar—to the Nirbhaya rape case. We felt severe rage, and we wanted to channelize that in the way we knew best—through a film.
In “Mardaani 2” as well, we tackle criminals who are juveniles and their crimes against women. Women too need to be told to channelize the inner Durga within them, rather than shirk away from such realities that exist around them. Rapes do not happen only from strangers. A woman can be abused by someone within her circle of family and friends. Rather than switch channels when such things are being reported or turn the page of a newspaper because it disturbs her, a woman should increase her acceptance and awareness of this reality and remain prepared, if necessary with a weapon in her bag.
As for “Hichki,” something like Tourette’s Syndrome had to be highlighted as well. We have all had bonds with our teachers who have contributed to our lives and that too needed to be presented.
Q: Is it necessary to do films only as a human response to the script?
A: Not at all. I have to strike a balance between what connects to me as a human being and what connects as an actor. When doing “Black,” I learnt so much, like how happiness should reside within us and not be subject to external aspects like a non-privileged life or small problems, but I went so deep into my character that when “Bunty Aur Babli” was simultaneously offered to me, I grabbed it because I could just let loose and have fun.
Q: How much has motherhood changed you today?
A: Initially, I was in that vulnerable phase when all mothers are scared as they are now responsible for a life. After all, I have been working from the age of 16 and now I felt like taking care of the baby and being at home. The films that I accepted would have to be relevant and challenging enough to leave Adira for a while. With “Mardaani 2” also, we did not make it for the sake of making a sequel to a hit. It was the issues we addressed—around woman empowerment—that were important. We have to create more awareness and this franchise will alays remain close to my heart and I hope to make “Mardaani” 3,4,5 and beyond! (Smiles)
Speaking about Adira, I conquered my fear of water with the underwater action sequence my director insisted on—thanks to my expert coach Anees. Now I can have proper family vacations with her and Adi—both of whom know how to swim. Adi was always adamant that we should never pass on our fears to our children. And now Adira loves it that I can join her in the pool.
Q: Has she watched your films?
A: Yes, the ones in which I am singing and dancing are those she loves! I obviously cannot show her my recent movies.
Q: So when will we see a normal Rani with a hero and romance and all that?
A: I would love to do that! Give me a script!
Q: Isn’t “Bunty Aur Babli 2” happening with Saif Ali Khan?
A: Saif? Saif! Wowwwwww! This seems to be the media’s bhavishyavani (prediction)! You guys always know more about us! Do you have spies in Yash Raj Films?
