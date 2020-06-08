MUMBAI — On June 7, Star Bharat aired the “I for India” concert, organized several weeks ago with celebs across the board participating in it. Rani Mukerji, who had tackled the issue of child abuse in her success “Mardaani,” and is the proud mother of a beautiful daughter, spoke about child abuse and urged people to stay more vigilant.
Mukerji said, “Instances of child abuse have increased during the lockdown (during which the concert was held). I urge you all to stay more vigilant. If you see or hear anything suspicious or odd, please report it to the authorities immediately.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.